Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reversed the option of LHP Robbie Ross Jr. from May 18, and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 19.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired INF Josh Wilson from Texas for cash considerations and assigned him to the Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Meyer and 3B Yunel Escobar from the 10-day DL. Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 30. Optioned RHP Mike Morin to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Alex Wimmers from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Chattanooga (SL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced OF Cesar Puello was granted his release at Round Rock (PCL). Sent INF Hanser Alberto on injury rehab assignment to Frisco (Texas).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 31.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Jeff Locke from 10-day DL. Placed LHP Justin Nicolino on 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Christian Herstine.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ryan Zimmerman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Andrew Florides and RHP Henry Hirsch. Placed OF Fehlandt Lentini on the inactive list and RHP Tyler Wilson on the disabled list, retroactive to May 30.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF David Glaude.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Anthony Tolliver.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Announced assistant coach Paul MacLean won’t return.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Mabin. Released CB Jonathan Dowling.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded LB Demario Davis to the New York Jets for DB Calvin Pryor. Signed RB Terrence Magee. Waived-injured RB Darius Jackson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Brandon Chubb on reserve/injured.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Colby Pearson and RB Jamaal Williams. Released P Jacob Schum.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Christine Michael. Waived RB Brandon Radcliff.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Jamari Staples and S Devin Chappell. Signed TE Orson Charles and S Damariay Drew.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Shamarko Thomas. Waived LB Jevaris Jones.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DB Derek Barnett on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Will Davis to a one-year contract. Waived WR Rashad Ross.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Chris Godwin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Relinquished the rights to Fs Giorgio Estephan and Gustav Possler.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Shawn Thornton vice president of business operations.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Bokondji Imama to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted Matt Majka to president, Andrew Brunette to assistant general manager, Shep Harder to assistant general manager and Brent Flahr to senior vice president of hockey operations.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F Tomas Hyka to an entry level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Nathan Walker to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Re-signed G Jesse Gonzalez through 2020.

SWIMMING

USA SWIMMING — Named Tim Hinchey president and chief executive officer, effective July 12.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Brad Bohannon baseball coach.

AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of men’s assistant basketball coach Jamie Quarles to accept the same position at Nicholls State.

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named Alexis Lawrence women’s assistant basketball coach.

MANHATTAN — Named Brooklyn Cartwright director of women’s basketball operations. Promoted Callan Taylor to women’s assistant basketball coach.

NAVY — Named Brandon Spayd strength coach/operations for men’s basketball. Promoted Bryce McDonald to offensive tackles coach and Preston Pehrson to director of player personnel. Named Brian Blick director of football operations and Omar Nelson recruiting coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Jeff Kampersal women’s hockey coach.

SIENA — Named Pete Durr director of basketball operations.