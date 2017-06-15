Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tiger Woods' arraignment on…

Tiger Woods’ arraignment on DUI charge delayed until August

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:26 pm < a min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The arraignment of golfer Tiger Woods on a DUI charge has been delayed until August.

Court documents filed Thursday show the presiding judge canceled the original July 5 hearing and reset it for Aug. 9. No details were provided.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Woods’ attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tiger Woods' arraignment on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force technical sergeant completes 100-meter swim challenge

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.