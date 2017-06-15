Tigers 5, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.340
|Dickerson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Morrison 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Rasmus lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Robertson ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.204
|M.Martinez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|a-Beckham ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.310
|2-Romine pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|V.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Machado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Presley cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|2
|4
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|010—3
|9
|2
|Detroit
|101
|000
|102—5
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for M.Martinez in the 8th.
1-ran for V.Martinez in the 7th. 2-ran for Avila in the 9th.
E_Robertson 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Morrison (12), Rasmus (6), Cabrera (14), J.Martinez (7), Presley (2), Iglesias (15). HR_Souza Jr. (12), off Rodriguez; Cabrera (6), off Hunter. RBIs_Morrison (44), Souza Jr. (39), Robertson (9), Cabrera 2 (31), V.Martinez (29), J.Martinez (26). SB_Kinsler (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Souza Jr. 2, Sucre, Beckham); Detroit 6 (Kinsler, Upton, Castellanos, Presley 2, Iglesias). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 9; Detroit 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rasmus, Robertson, V.Martinez, Cabrera. GIDP_Robertson, Sucre, Cabrera, J.Martinez.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, M.Martinez, Morrison), (Longoria, M.Martinez, Morrison); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Cabrera).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|2
|3
|116
|4.17
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.91
|Hunter, L, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2.55
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|6
|2
|2
|5
|6
|111
|4.50
|Rodriguez, BS, 6-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.35
|Wilson, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.67
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-1. HBP_Cobb (Kinsler).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:29. A_24,056 (41,681).
