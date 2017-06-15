Tigers 5, Rays 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .340 Dickerson dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .332 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Morrison 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244 Souza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .260 Rasmus lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .292 Robertson ss-2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .204 M.Martinez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167 a-Beckham ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Totals 34 3 9 3 5 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .250 Avila c 4 0 1 0 1 3 .310 2-Romine pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234 Cabrera 1b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .280 V.Martinez dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261 1-Machado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .309 J.Martinez rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Castellanos 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Presley cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Totals 36 5 11 4 2 4

Tampa Bay 011 000 010—3 9 2 Detroit 101 000 102—5 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for M.Martinez in the 8th.

1-ran for V.Martinez in the 7th. 2-ran for Avila in the 9th.

E_Robertson 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Morrison (12), Rasmus (6), Cabrera (14), J.Martinez (7), Presley (2), Iglesias (15). HR_Souza Jr. (12), off Rodriguez; Cabrera (6), off Hunter. RBIs_Morrison (44), Souza Jr. (39), Robertson (9), Cabrera 2 (31), V.Martinez (29), J.Martinez (26). SB_Kinsler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Souza Jr. 2, Sucre, Beckham); Detroit 6 (Kinsler, Upton, Castellanos, Presley 2, Iglesias). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 9; Detroit 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rasmus, Robertson, V.Martinez, Cabrera. GIDP_Robertson, Sucre, Cabrera, J.Martinez.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, M.Martinez, Morrison), (Longoria, M.Martinez, Morrison); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Cabrera).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 6 2-3 8 3 2 2 3 116 4.17 Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.91 Hunter, L, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 2.55 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 7 6 2 2 5 6 111 4.50 Rodriguez, BS, 6-13 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 6.35 Wilson, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.67

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-1. HBP_Cobb (Kinsler).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:29. A_24,056 (41,681).