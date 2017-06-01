Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Toure signs on for…

Toure signs on for another year at Man City

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:37 pm 1 min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Yaya Toure signed a one-year contract at Manchester City on Thursday, keeping the midfielder at the English club for an eighth season.

Toure’s deal was due to expire this month, but City director Txiki Begiristain said the former Ivory Coast captain was “one of our most experienced and popular players and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying with us.”

Toure’s future at City looked bleak at the start of this season, when he was ostracized by Pep Guardiola because the coach was unhappy at Toure’s fitness levels and also the criticism coming from the player’s outspoken agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Toure was even omitted from City’s squad for the Champions League group stage but he knuckled down, lost about 14 pounds, and reclaimed his place in the team by November as a deep-lying midfielder.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

He has survived a cull of soon-to-be out-of-contract players, with Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero all leaving the club this month.

“I told myself the journey at City is not done,” Toure said, “and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager, I was very delighted.”

Toure joined City from Barcelona in 2010 and was a key member of the team’s Premier League title-winning campaigns in the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons.

He has played 299 games for City, scoring 81 goals.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Toure signs on for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.