Trump fundraiser for NJ congressman nets more than $800,000

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:58 pm < a min read
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is raising more than $800,000 at a closed fundraiser for a Republican New Jersey congressman who helped broker an agreement to pass a bill to dismantle the national health care law.

Trump appeared at an event on Sunday for congressman Tom MacArthur at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Members of the media traveling with Trump have been barred from attending.

MacArthur campaign spokesman Chris Russell says the event includes 100 guests. Some donated up to $100,000 to attend the event, which is Trump’s first for a member of Congress.

MacArthur’s New Jersey congressional district near the suburbs of Philadelphia is expected to be competitive in 2018.

The Associated Press

