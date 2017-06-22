Sports Listen

Trump wants Jets owner, former Dodgers co-owner as US envoys

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:43 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Johnson raised money for Trump’s presidential campaign and donated funds to help pay for inaugural festivities. Johnson is chairman and CEO of The Johnson Co., a private asset management firm in New York. He has owned the National Football League team since 2000. Johnson’s nomination was expected after Trump made a public reference to it in January.

Trump also announced his choice of Jamie McCourt, an attorney and former co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, to be the U.S. ambassador to Belgium.

The president says he wants career foreign service officer Maria Brewer to fill the ambassador’s post in Sierra Leone.

The Senate must confirm the nominations.

