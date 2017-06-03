Sports Listen

Twins 11, Angels 5

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:39 am 1 min read
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Grossman dh 4 3 2 2 0 0 .279
Mauer 1b 5 1 4 3 0 0 .294
Sano 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .300
Kepler rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .264
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257
c-E.Escobar ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Gimenez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .180
E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
d-Adrianza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Buxton cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .199
Totals 42 11 15 10 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Simmons ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .274
a-Pennington ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Calhoun rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .219
b-Robinson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Y.Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .277
1-Graterol pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Valbuena 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .169
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262
Revere lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .154
Young Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .368
Totals 34 5 9 4 2 8
Minnesota 204 010 040—11 15 1
Los Angeles 000 002 003— 5 9 0

a-flied out for Simmons in the 8th. b-struck out for Calhoun in the 8th. c-struck out for Polanco in the 9th. d-lined out for E.Rosario in the 9th.

1-ran for Y.Escobar in the 9th.

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grossman (6), Buxton (4), Y.Escobar (8), Maldonado (7), Young Jr. (2). HR_Mauer (4), off Ramirez; Grossman (6), off Ramirez; Kepler (6), off Ramirez; Espinosa (5), off R.Rosario. RBIs_Grossman 2 (19), Mauer 3 (23), Sano (41), Kepler 2 (23), Buxton 2 (10), Calhoun (20), Maldonado (15), Espinosa 2 (18). SB_Y.Escobar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Sano, Polanco); Los Angeles 1 (Maldonado). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Pujols, Valbuena. GIDP_Pujols, Revere.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Mauer), (Sano, Dozier, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 2-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 6 98 7.23
Wimmers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
R.Rosario 2 3 3 3 0 1 36 13.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 5-4 4 1-3 8 7 7 0 3 74 4.11
Petit 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.10
Guerra 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 37 5.66
Middleton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.38
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_Wimmers 2-0, Petit 2-0, Middleton 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Grossman). WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:19. A_39,042 (43,250).

