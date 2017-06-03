Twins 11, Angels 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Grossman dh
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.294
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Kepler rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|c-E.Escobar ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Gimenez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|d-Adrianza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|10
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Simmons ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|a-Pennington ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|b-Robinson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Y.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|1-Graterol pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Valbuena 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Revere lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.154
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|204
|010
|040—11
|15
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|003—
|5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Simmons in the 8th. b-struck out for Calhoun in the 8th. c-struck out for Polanco in the 9th. d-lined out for E.Rosario in the 9th.
1-ran for Y.Escobar in the 9th.
E_Polanco (4). LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grossman (6), Buxton (4), Y.Escobar (8), Maldonado (7), Young Jr. (2). HR_Mauer (4), off Ramirez; Grossman (6), off Ramirez; Kepler (6), off Ramirez; Espinosa (5), off R.Rosario. RBIs_Grossman 2 (19), Mauer 3 (23), Sano (41), Kepler 2 (23), Buxton 2 (10), Calhoun (20), Maldonado (15), Espinosa 2 (18). SB_Y.Escobar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Sano, Polanco); Los Angeles 1 (Maldonado). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 6.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Pujols, Valbuena. GIDP_Pujols, Revere.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Mauer), (Sano, Dozier, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 2-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|7.23
|Wimmers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|R.Rosario
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|36
|13.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 5-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|74
|4.11
|Petit
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.10
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|37
|5.66
|Middleton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.38
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.49
Inherited runners-scored_Wimmers 2-0, Petit 2-0, Middleton 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Grossman). WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:19. A_39,042 (43,250).
The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.