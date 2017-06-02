Twins 4, Angels 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Grossman dh-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Rosario lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|b-E.Escobar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Y.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|c-Valbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Young Jr. lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Robinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Revere ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|003—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010—2
|9
|2
a-singled for Robinson in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Buxton in the 9th. c-popped out for Espinosa in the 9th.
E_Meyer (1), Marte (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rosario (8), Espinosa (6). HR_Sano (13), off Meyer; Calhoun (6), off Mejia; Calhoun (7), off Rogers. RBIs_Mauer (20), Sano (40), Castro 2 (16), Calhoun 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sano 2, Buxton, Castro); Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 2, Calhoun, Y.Escobar, Robinson). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Simmons, Young Jr.. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Simmons, Marte). TP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Dozier, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejia
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|84
|3.95
|Duffey
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
|Rogers, W, 3-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.44
|Kintzler, S, 14-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|84
|4.91
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Alvarez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.79
|Norris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.77
Meyer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Mejia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Norris 2-1. WP_Middleton.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.
T_3:17. A_33,426 (43,250).
