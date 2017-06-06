Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins to welcome Rod…

Twins to welcome Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 2:09 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins plan to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month.

The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It’s his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December.

Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at that night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Carews also will return to Minnesota for Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and Donor Day at Target Field on Aug. 18, when the Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Carew’s new heart and kidney came from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. The Carews and the Twins will welcome Reuland’s family to Minnesota on Donor Day.

Carew played from 1967 to 1985 for the Twins and the Angels.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins to welcome Rod…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.