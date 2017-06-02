Sports Listen

Twins turn triple play, rally in ninth to beat Angels, 4-2

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:46 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro’s two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night.

The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels’ Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599. Pujols had one single in four at-bats.

Miguel Sano gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with a homer off Alex Meyer in the second inning.

Calhoun homered in the sixth off Minnesota’s Adalberto Meija and in the eighth off reliever Taylor Rogers (3-1) to put the Angels up 2-1.

The Twins went ahead in the ninth against reliever Jose Alvarez (0-2). Jorge Polanco reached on an error, Eddie Rosario followed with a double, and Castro singled them both in. Bud Norris walked in a final run.

Brandon Kintzler got the last three outs for his 14th save.

The Twins turned a triple play in the fourth, their first since May 27, 2006.

