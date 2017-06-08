Twisted Sister sues promoter over unpaid farewell show fee

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — They’re not gonna take it.

Twisted Sister claims a promoter stiffed members of the heavy metal band out of most of their fee for a farewell concert last year.

Jema Productions is a company run by guitarist Jay Jay French that contracts with promoters on behalf of the band. It is suing promoter John D’Esposito and his company Rock N Festivals.

The band claims it has only been paid $50,000 of the $200,000 it was to receive for headlining an October show at a minor league baseball stadium in Lakewood, New Jersey.

D’Esposito claims in court papers that a weekend-long storm hurt turnout for the show, and says the band’s representative agreed to be paid nearly three weeks afterward.

But that deadline came and went, and French sued in December.