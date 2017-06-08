Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twisted Sister sues promoter…

Twisted Sister sues promoter over unpaid farewell show fee

By WAYNE PARRY June 8, 2017 9:48 am < a min read
Share

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — They’re not gonna take it.

Twisted Sister claims a promoter stiffed members of the heavy metal band out of most of their fee for a farewell concert last year.

Jema Productions is a company run by guitarist Jay Jay French that contracts with promoters on behalf of the band. It is suing promoter John D’Esposito and his company Rock N Festivals.

The band claims it has only been paid $50,000 of the $200,000 it was to receive for headlining an October show at a minor league baseball stadium in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Advertisement

D’Esposito claims in court papers that a weekend-long storm hurt turnout for the show, and says the band’s representative agreed to be paid nearly three weeks afterward.

But that deadline came and went, and French sued in December.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twisted Sister sues promoter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.