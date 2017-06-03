Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tyler Holton strikes out…

Tyler Holton strikes out 13 as Florida State defeats UCF 6-1

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 3:20 pm < a min read
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Holton pitched his second complete game of the season and Florida State defeated UCF 6-1 on Saturday to remain alive in the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The sophomore left-hander gave up just one run — none earned — with 13 strikeouts. It is his sixth double-digit strikeout game of the year, which is the first time a Seminoles’ pitcher has accomplished that in 22 years.

Jackson Lueck and Taylor Walls homered for Florida State (40-21), which will face the loser of the Auburn-Tennessee Tech game on Sunday. Lueck put the Seminoles on the board in the third inning with a three-run homer and Walls, who also had two hits, had a solo shot in the fifth.

UCF, which was making its first NCAA appearance since 2012, ends the season 40-22. Brennan Bozeman had two hits and Chris Williams (5-4) gave up three runs in four innings to take the loss.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tyler Holton strikes out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.