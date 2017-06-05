Underwood puts off birthday present for Preds’ Fisher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Fisher’s birthday present will have to wait.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood said she didn’t get Fisher — her husband and the Nashville Predators’ captain — anything for his 37th birthday on Monday. She’s hoping Fisher can celebrate his birthday on another day — with the Stanley Cup if the Predators beat Pittsburgh for the championship.

“I didn’t get him anything,” Underwood said in an interview on NBC with the two teams tied at 1 following the first period. “I’m terrible.”

Underwood said when she performs, there’s no anxiety. When she watches her husband play hockey, she feels much differently.

“I’m way more nervous than I ever would be for myself,” she said.