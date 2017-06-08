Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-FINALS

Warriors rally to take 3-0 lead over Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are one win away from sweeping their entire NBA playoff schedule.

The Warriors have a three-games-to-none lead in the finals after rallying in the fourth quarter for a 118-113 triumph over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Kevin Durant capped his 31-point performance by nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining. Durant was 10-for-18 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter and was 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Thompson hit four treys in the opening period to help the Warriors finish with a finals-record nine for the period.

Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry contributed 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, who are trying to become the first team in league history to run the table in the postseason.

The Cavs outscored the Warriors 33-22 in the third quarter to take a five-point advantage. Cleveland led by six with three minutes left before Golden State closed on an 11-0 run.

LeBron James delivered 39 points, 11 boards and nine assists for the Cavaliers, but he was held to two points over the final six minutes. Kyrie (KY’-ree) Irving added 38 points and had a chance to put the Cavs back on top before missing a 3-point try in the closing seconds.

Game 4 is Friday in Cleveland.

MLB SCHEDULE

Yanks crush Bosox

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox.

CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) won his fifth consecutive start and Chris Carter had four RBIs as the Yankees thumped the Bosox, 8-0. Sabathia allowed five hits and no walks over eight innings before coming out of the game after throwing 95 pitches. The lefty has a 1.11 ERA during his winning streak, with all five wins following losses by Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah).

Carter cracked a three-run homer and added an RBI single to back Sabathia’s seventh win in nine decisions.

The Yankees now lead the American League East by two games over Boston.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Trey Mancini was the hitting star in Baltimore’s 9-6 comeback over Pittsburgh, tying the game with a two-run homer in the ninth before launching a three-run blast in the 11th. The Orioles trailed 6-1 in the eighth until Adam Jones went deep. Tony Watson blew a 6-2 lead in the ninth as the O’s rallied for the second straight night.

— Jason Vargas is 8-3 after limiting the Astros to two runs and six hits in five innings of Kansas City’s 7-5 verdict over Houston. Dayan Diaz surrendered three runs over 2 2/3 innings while starting in place of Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul), who was scratched due to illness. Brian McCann hit a two-run homer for the Al West leaders, who have dropped two straight since an 11-game winning streak.

— Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and Charlie Blackmon had two RBIs as the Rockies won their fourth in a row, 8-1 over Cleveland. Kyle Freeland improved to 7-3 by holding the Indians to a run and six hits while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings. Colorado leads the National League with 38 wins and continues to pace the NL West by two games over Los Angeles.

— Mike Zunino’s second homer of the night was a two-run, walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mariners a 6-5 decision over Minnesota. Kyle Seager also went deep for Seattle, which trailed by three before winning for the ninth time in 10 games. The Twins were one out from a 5-4 win until Ben Gamel singled and scored on Zunino’s fourth over of the season.

— The Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep as Clayton Kershaw outpitched Stephen Strasburg in a 2-1 win over Washington. Kershaw limited the Nationals to a run and three hits while striking out nine to improve to 8-2. Corey Seager homered and Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) doubled home the tiebreaking run off Strasburg, who is 7-2 following his first loss since April 29.

— Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury homered in a five-run third that propelled the Diamondbacks over the Padres, 7-4. Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) gave up three runs over five innings and ended his night by fanning Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Schimpf with two runners on. The Diamondbacks picked up their eighth straight home win and improved to 23-8 in Phoenix.

— Jimmy Nelson tossed six innings and overcame the Giants’ three-run third in the Brewers’ 6-3 victory against San Francisco. Nelson settled down after giving up Buster Posey’s two-run homer, one of the seven hits allowed by the Brewers’ starter. Jesus Aguilar (AG’-ee-lahr) went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead double, giving him a .328 average over his last 23 games.

— Milwaukee leads the NL Central by one game following the Cubs’ 6-5 loss to Miami. Marcell Ozuna hit his 15th homer and J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) added a solo shot off loser John Lackey. Dee Gordon had two hits and scored twice to help the Marlins end the Cubs’ five-game winning streak.

— Pinch-hitter Patrick Kivlehan belted a three-run homer while Cincinnati scored five times in the seventh to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 6-4 win against St. Louis. Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) also homered in the seventh as the Reds dealt the Cardinals their sixth straight loss, their longest skid in four years. Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (jeh-NEHT’) grounded into a double play in his first at-bat after homering in his last four plate appearances on Tuesday.

— Detroit won for the fifth time in six games as Buck Farmer combined with two relievers on a three-hitter in a 4-0 shutout of the Angels. Farmer scattered three hits over 6 2/3s leaving him scoreless over 13 innings in two starts this season. Justin Upton broke it open with a three-run shot in the eighth after the Tigers managed just three hits off Alex Meyer through six innings.

— Jay Bruce hit a pair of homers off Yu Darvish and the Mets scored an unearned run in the ninth to beat the Rangers, 4-3 in Texas. The Mets blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth before scoring the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by second baseman Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’). Mets starter Zack Wheeler allowed one run in seven strong innings.

— The Blue Jays homered twice in the 10th inning to pull out a 7-5 victory at Oakland. Josh Donaldson launched a tiebreaking, two-run blast before Justin Smoak slammed his second homer of the afternoon. Kevin Pillar (pee-LAHR’) smacked a three-run shot to help the Blue Jays avoid a three-game sweep.

— Jacob Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of his major league debut to pitch Tampa Bay past the Chicago White Sox, 3-1. He spotted the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the first but worked 6 1/3 innings before three relievers combined to complete a four-hitter. The Rays scored three runs in the third to end a four-game losing streak.

— Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) supplied a pair of two-run doubles and had five RBIs in Atlanta’s 14-1 laugher over Philadelphia. Dansby Swanson smacked a three-run homer to back Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch), who allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings. Phillies infielder Andres Blanco made his debut as a pitcher and served up Matt Adams’ two-run shot in the eighth.

MLB-MARINERS-SEGURA

Mariners lock up shortstop Jean Segura with $70 million, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Mariners shortstop Jean Segura has accepted a five-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2022.

The new deal comes as Segura leads the American League in batting at .341. He was the centerpiece of one of Seattle’s biggest offseason moves, acquired from Arizona as part of a five-player trade.

Segura batted .319 and led the National League in hits last season.

In other MLB news:

— Struggling reliever Sam Dyson has been dealt to the Giants by the Rangers, less than a week after he was designated for assignment. Dyson is off to a miserable start this season, going 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 relief appearances. He was solid in 2016, posting 38 saves and compiling a 2.43 earned run average.

— Right-hander Edwin Jackson will resume his lengthy major league career with Baltimore, which will be his 12th different big league team. The Orioles selected Jackson’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk. The 33-year-old launched his career in 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

— The Pirates have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list, one day after he took a foul ball off his mask during a 6-5 loss at Baltimore. Cervelli is batting .252 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 47 games.

— Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy (REH’-mee) has apologized for his on-air remarks Tuesday that pitchers such as Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed to have translators on the mound. Remy said pitchers such as the Japanese-born Tanaka should “learn baseball language,” a comment that drew sharp criticism on social media.

OKLAHOMA-STOOPS

Stoops abruptly retires

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bob Stoops had been the longest-tenured active head football coach. Not anymore.

Stoops has retired after 18 seasons at Oklahoma. Stoops was 190-48 with the Sooners, winning 10 Big 12 titles and the 2000 national championship.

The 56-year-old Stoops says the time is right to step down, but adds his health had nothing to do with his decision.

The Sooners moved quickly to name a replacement, elevating offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley. The 33-year-old Riley becomes the youngest head coach in the Bowl Subdivision.

FRENCH OPEN

Dabrowski-Bopanna win mixed doubles title

PARIS (AP) — Seventh-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna won the mixed doubles title at the French Open.

Dabrowski, who is from Canada, and her Indian partner rallied to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

It’s the first time a Canadian woman has won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros.

“Hopefully you’ve enjoyed that final, there were lots of efforts on both sides,” Dabrowski said in an on-court interview.

Groenefeld was looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer. She double-faulted on match point to hand Bopanna and Dabrowski the victory.

NHL-KINGS-TOFFOLI

Toffoli gets extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli (tah-FOH’-lee) has agreed to a three-year, $13.8 million extension.

Toffoli was to become a restricted free agent after getting 16 goals and 18 assists in 63 games with the Kings last year. He has been among Los Angeles’ most consistent offensive players since cracking the NHL lineup during the 2012-13 season.

BELMONT-DRAW

Irish War Cry returns to Triple Crown as 7-2 Belmont fave

NEW YORK (AP) — Irish War Cry is returning to the Triple Crown trail as the 7-2 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

The colt claimed that status after expected favorite Classic Empire was forced out earlier Wednesday because of an abscess in his right front hoof.

Japan-based Epicharis is the 4-1 second choice.