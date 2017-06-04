US out of Under-20 World Cup after 2-1 loss to Venezuela

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Venezuela scored twice in extra time to defeat the United States 2-1 in an Under-20 World Cup quarterfinal in Jeonju on Sunday.

With the teams deadlocked in a scoreless tie after 90 minutes, late goals from Adalberto Penaranda and Nahuel Ferraresi put the South Americans ahead. Jeremy Ebobisse made it close with a goal with three minutes remaining but the comeback bid fell short.

The defeat condemned the U.S. to a second successive last-eight exit from the tournament following the loss to Serbia in 2015 at the same stage.

The U.S. team had Jonathan Klinsmann to thank for denying the South Americans during regulation time with the goalkeeper making a number of good saves to keep the game scoreless.

The deadlock was finally broken after 98 minutes with a swift Venezuela attack down the left side. Samuel Sosa sent a low cross into middle of the area for Penaranda to shoot home from close range.

Five minutes from the end, Ferraresi secured the win and a spot in the semis with a header from a left-sided corner. Two minutes later Ebobisse gave the U.S. hope by heading home a Brooks Lennon free-kick but it proved too little too late.