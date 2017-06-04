Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US out of Under-20…

US out of Under-20 World Cup after 2-1 loss to Venezuela

By JOHN DUERDEN June 4, 2017 5:48 am 1 min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Venezuela scored twice in extra time to defeat the United States 2-1 in an Under-20 World Cup quarterfinal in Jeonju on Sunday.

With the teams deadlocked in a scoreless tie after 90 minutes, late goals from Adalberto Penaranda and Nahuel Ferraresi put the South Americans ahead. Jeremy Ebobisse made it close with a goal with three minutes remaining but the comeback bid fell short.

The defeat condemned the U.S. to a second successive last-eight exit from the tournament following the loss to Serbia in 2015 at the same stage.

The U.S. team had Jonathan Klinsmann to thank for denying the South Americans during regulation time with the goalkeeper making a number of good saves to keep the game scoreless.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The deadlock was finally broken after 98 minutes with a swift Venezuela attack down the left side. Samuel Sosa sent a low cross into middle of the area for Penaranda to shoot home from close range.

Five minutes from the end, Ferraresi secured the win and a spot in the semis with a header from a left-sided corner. Two minutes later Ebobisse gave the U.S. hope by heading home a Brooks Lennon free-kick but it proved too little too late.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US out of Under-20…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.