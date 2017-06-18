Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vekic beats Konta in…

Vekic beats Konta in 3 sets to win Nottingham final

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
Share

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Unseeded Donna Vekic recovered from a poor start to beat top-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 Sunday in the Aegon Open final for her second singles title.

Eighth-ranked Konta looked to have overcome a mid-match wobble as she recovered to lead her Croatian opponent 5-4 in the final set but Vekic struck back again.

Konta, playing her first career final on grass, broke the 20-year-old Vekic in the first game and powered through the opening set.

Vekic’s recovery started as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second set. Konta immediately broke back but lost the set on a tiebreaker and fell 3-1 behind in the decider before recovering to draw back level and then lead.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

After serving to stay in the match, Vekic claimed a crucial break and served out for victory at the Wimbledon warmup.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vekic beats Konta in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.