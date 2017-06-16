Sports Listen

Vikings player Floyd denies reports of flagged alcohol tests

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 5:18 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been flagged for failed alcohol tests that are part of his monitoring for house arrest in Minnesota.

Police records obtained by the Star Tribune show that Floyd flagged his alcohol monitoring three times and missed another test. Floyd told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the reports are “totally false.” He allegedly blamed the results on consuming kombucha tea, which is fermented.

The 27-year-old Floyd pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona, to extreme drunken driving. Police say they found Floyd passed out behind the wheel on Dec. 12. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.217, more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit in Arizona.

Messages left for Scottsdale law enforcement and Floyd’s agent, Brian Murphy, were not immediately returned.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

