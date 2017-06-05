Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wallace to become first…

Wallace to become first black driver in Cup race since 2006

By JENNA FRYER June 5, 2017 4:55 pm 2 min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR’s top level since 2006 when he replaces an injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Richard Petty Motorsports says Wallace, more commonly referred to by his nickname “Bubba,” will be the replacement in the No. 43 until Almirola returns.

“Driving the famed 43 car is an unbelievable opportunity for any race car driver,” said Wallace. “With all that Richard Petty has contributed to the sport, I’m honored to start my first (race) with this team.”

Wallace is only the fourth black driver in one of NASCAR’s top national series. Scott raced from 1961-73 in Cup, Willy T. Ribbs did three Cup races in 1986 and Bill Lester raced sporadically from 1999 until 2007 at all three national levels. Wallace won the Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway in 2013 to become the first black driver to win at a national NASCAR series event since Wendell Scott earned a Cup victory on December 1, 1963.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Wallace races in the Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway Racing, but the team announced that he will transition from its Xfinity car to RPM.

Without Wallace, Roush Fenway will suspend the No. 6 Xfinity team at Pocono. The team and Wallace will evaluate opportunities for him to run other Xfinity races this season.

Almirola fractured a vertebra during a fiery wreck last month at Kansas Speedway. He’s sidelined indefinitely. Almirola and Wallace both drive Fords.

“We are excited for Bubba to get this opportunity,” said Dave Prick, global director for Ford Performance. “We couldn’t be happier with the progress of Aric Almirola’s recovery and can’t wait to get him back. In the meantime, this is a great opportunity for Bubba to show what he can do at the top level of the sport, and we are committed to helping RPM win races.”

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wallace to become first…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.