Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Walters' late goal salvages…

Walters’ late goal salvages draw for Ireland against Austria

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 2:36 pm 1 min read
Share

DUBLIN (AP) — Jon Walters scored late in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw for Ireland in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Martin Hinteregger struck in the 31st minute with a left-footed low shot past goalkeeper Darren Randolph following a corner by David Alaba to put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the Group D game.

Ireland was struggling in the first half but midfielder Daryl Murphy came off the bench in the second to rejuvenate the hosts.

Ireland was pushing hard for an equalizer with a great chance 10 minutes before the end when Kevin Long’s header off a corner kick was cleared off the goal line by Stefan Lainer.

Advertisement

Five minutes from time, Walters controlled a long pass before unleashing a shot that Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner had little chance of saving.

Ireland has 12 points and is provisionally one point clear ahead of Serbia, which plays Wales later.

Third-placed Austria has eight points, and Wales has seven.

___

MOLDOVA 2, GEORGIA 2

In a match between the group’s bottom two teams in Chisinau, Radu Ginsari and Alexandru Dedov scored in the first half to put Moldova on track for its first victory in qualifying.

But Georgia responded in the second half with goals from substitutes Giorgi Merebashvili and Valeri Qazaishvili.

Georgia has three points, one more than last-placed Moldova.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Walters' late goal salvages…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.