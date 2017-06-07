Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk. Announced INF Paul Janish cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 7-day DL. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 4. Recalled LHP Kyle Crockett from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Clevinger to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Dayan Diaz from Fresno (PCL). Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Fresno.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B Kennys Vargas from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Jesse Hahn from the 10-day DL. Optioned 1B-OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jean Segura on a five-year contract from 2018-22.

TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Sean Decker to senior vice president of operations and events, and Joe Januszewski executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Tony Cingrani from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF-OF Jordan Patterson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Gerardo Parra on the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day DL. Selected the contract of C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Purchased the contract of OF-1B Chad Huffman from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP John Gant to Memphis.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Tyson Gillies.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Will Mathis. Released LHPs Sean Bierman and Alex Henson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Julio Martinez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived-injured TE Dennis Pitta.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C-G J.J. Dielman.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Daquan Holmes. Released CB David Rivers.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Lou Young. Waived DB Shak Randolph.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Daniel Williams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Jan Rutta on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Kris Knoblauch assistant coach.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Suspended Kyle Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber, four races each after a tire rolled off Busch’s car during the June 4 AAA 400 Drive for Autism race Monster Energy at Dover International Speedway. Suspended Chase Briscoe’s crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert four races each after a tire rolled Briscoe’s truck in the June 2 Dover 200 Truck Series race at Dover.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the Independent Panel rescinded the fine and one-game suspension for the red card issued to Orlando City D Rafael Ramos for serious foul play in a June 4 match against Chicago.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named David Steckel director of men’s basketball operations.

AVILA — Notified the Heart of America Athletic Conference of its intentions to withdraw from conference membership following the 2017-18 season and join the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2018-19 season.

DELAWARE — Announced QB J.P. Caruso (Appalachian State) and OL Noah Beh (Penn State) have transferred to the school.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Justin Behr assistant director of athletics marketing and fan engagement. Promoted Whitney Marks to associate director of athletics marketing and fan engagement.

FORDHAM — Named Nick LaMarca athletic facilities and events manager.

GEORGIA — Named David Carter men’s assistant basketball coach.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Aileen Morales softball coach.

IOWA — Announced WR Ronald Nash, LB Angelo Garbutt and K Mick Ellis are no longer with the team.

OKLAHOMA — Announced the retirement of football coach Bob Stoops. Promoted offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to coach.