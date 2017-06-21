Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Sports Transactions

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 3:00 pm 3 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Houck on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Grant Green on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Lopez Alvarez, OF Mitch Reeves and INF Michael Cooper on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Derek Fisher to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated OF Josh Reddick from the 7-day DL.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Phil Hughes to Rochester (IL) for rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with LHP Charlie Barnes on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Daulton Varsho and 1B Pavin Smith on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Asher Wojciechowski outright to Louisville (IL). Sent LHP Brandon Finnegan to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SSs Ryan Vilade and Matt McLaughlin; C Austin Bernard; 2B Bret Boswell; RHPs Garrett Schilling, Moise Ceja, Jesse Lepore, Nate Harris, Pearson McMahan, Will Gaddis and Tommy Doyle; LHP Nick Kennedy; OFs Aubrey McCarty, Danny Edgeworth and Daniel Jipping; and 1B Sean Bouchard and Chad Spanberger on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Rylan Bannon; 2B Marcus Chiu; C/INF Jake Roberts; SSs Connor Heady and Preston Grand Pre; OFs Zach Reks, Chris Roller and Tyler Adkison; LHPs Justin Hoyt, Devin Hemmerich, Justin Lewis and Austin Hamilton; and RHPs Riley Ottesen, Wills Montgomerie, Zachery Pop, Connor Strain, Marshal Kasowski, Zach Willeman, Brett De Geus, Dan Jagiello, Colby Nealy, Riley Richert, Eric Peterson and Amaury Telemaco on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Junichi Tazawa to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent SS Asdrubal Cabrera to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Gunnar Kines on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B/OF Brock Stassi from Lehigh Valley (IL). Agreed to terms with RHPs Connor Brogdon and Spencer Howard, 3B Jack Zoellner and Jake Scheiner, SS Nick Maton and OF Adam Haseley on minor league contracts. Named Howard Smith vice president of business affairs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OFs Calvin Mitchell and Conner Uselton on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Dahlberg on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Hauser and C Kevin Reiher.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHPs Austin Kubitza and Jared Mortensen.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Kenny Roder.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired the right to own and operate a NBA G League franchise in Washington to begin play in the 2018-19 season.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WRs Brett Blaszko, RJ Harris and Gary Chambers to the practice roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D James Sands.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Kobi Moyal.

TENNIS
World TeamTennis

ORANGE COUNTY BREAKERS — Signed Ken Skupski.

COLLEGE

BLOOMFIELD — Named Vanessa Watson women’s basketball coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Patrick Baldwin men’s basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced freshman WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Eric Alleyne assistant men’s basketball coach.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.