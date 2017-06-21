Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Houck on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Grant Green on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Lopez Alvarez, OF Mitch Reeves and INF Michael Cooper on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Derek Fisher to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated OF Josh Reddick from the 7-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Phil Hughes to Rochester (IL) for rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with LHP Charlie Barnes on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Daulton Varsho and 1B Pavin Smith on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Asher Wojciechowski outright to Louisville (IL). Sent LHP Brandon Finnegan to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SSs Ryan Vilade and Matt McLaughlin; C Austin Bernard; 2B Bret Boswell; RHPs Garrett Schilling, Moise Ceja, Jesse Lepore, Nate Harris, Pearson McMahan, Will Gaddis and Tommy Doyle; LHP Nick Kennedy; OFs Aubrey McCarty, Danny Edgeworth and Daniel Jipping; and 1B Sean Bouchard and Chad Spanberger on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Rylan Bannon; 2B Marcus Chiu; C/INF Jake Roberts; SSs Connor Heady and Preston Grand Pre; OFs Zach Reks, Chris Roller and Tyler Adkison; LHPs Justin Hoyt, Devin Hemmerich, Justin Lewis and Austin Hamilton; and RHPs Riley Ottesen, Wills Montgomerie, Zachery Pop, Connor Strain, Marshal Kasowski, Zach Willeman, Brett De Geus, Dan Jagiello, Colby Nealy, Riley Richert, Eric Peterson and Amaury Telemaco on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Junichi Tazawa to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent SS Asdrubal Cabrera to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Gunnar Kines on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B/OF Brock Stassi from Lehigh Valley (IL). Agreed to terms with RHPs Connor Brogdon and Spencer Howard, 3B Jack Zoellner and Jake Scheiner, SS Nick Maton and OF Adam Haseley on minor league contracts. Named Howard Smith vice president of business affairs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OFs Calvin Mitchell and Conner Uselton on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Dahlberg on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Hauser and C Kevin Reiher.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHPs Austin Kubitza and Jared Mortensen.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Kenny Roder.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired the right to own and operate a NBA G League franchise in Washington to begin play in the 2018-19 season.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WRs Brett Blaszko, RJ Harris and Gary Chambers to the practice roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D James Sands.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Kobi Moyal.

TENNIS World TeamTennis

ORANGE COUNTY BREAKERS — Signed Ken Skupski.

COLLEGE

BLOOMFIELD — Named Vanessa Watson women’s basketball coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Patrick Baldwin men’s basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced freshman WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Eric Alleyne assistant men’s basketball coach.