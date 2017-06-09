Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wheeler, Dupree help Fever…

Wheeler, Dupree help Fever rally for 83-80 win over Storm

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:03 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 19 points and Candice Dupree added her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever rally to beat the Seattle Storm 83-80 on Friday night.

Natalie Achonwa scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana (4-5). Shenise Johnson added 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell scored 11.

Dupree’s putback of a missed jumper by Mitchell capped a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and gave the Fever a 73-68 lead with 6:13 to play. Seattle’s Sue Bird tied it at 73-all with a 3-pointer a minute later, but Indiana answered with five straight points and led the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd banked in a jumper to get the Storm within three with 1:02 left, but after Breanna Stewart was called for a foul on the other end and Seattle coach Jenny Boucek drew a technical foul, Mitchell hit 2 of 4 free throws to give Indiana an 83-78 lead 41.6 seconds to go.

Advertisement

Loyd finished with 25 points and Stewart scored 23 with nine rebounds for the Storm (5-3).

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-4

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wheeler, Dupree help Fever…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.