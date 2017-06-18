Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wind howling as final…

Wind howling as final round at Erin Hills gets under way

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
Share

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.

The wind is gusting up to 25 mph with the forecast calling for it to go as high as 30 mph in the afternoon when the leaders tee off.

Later today, Brian Harman, who is at 12 under, will take a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood into the final round.

Rickie Fowler, who is two shots back, said after his round Saturday that he was hoping the wind would pick up to make the course tougher.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Of the 24 players on the course early, only two are under par for the day — William McGirt and Jordan Spieth. Spieth made birdies on the first two holes, both of which are playing downwind.

Nobody in the top 16 on the leaderboard has won a major.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wind howling as final…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.