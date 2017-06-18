Wings-Mystics, Box

Christmas-Kelly 2-11 5-5 9, Diggins-Smith 5-12 6-6 19, Gray 5-8 2-2 12, Johnson 10-15 5-8 27, Plaisance 4-10 2-2 12, Akhator 0-1 0-0 0, Chong 1-3 2-2 5, Davis 1-4 0-2 2, Thornton 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 28-68 23-29 87.
Delle Donne 4-11 6-6 14, Hill 6-14 7-7 21, Ruffin-Pratt 6-11 3-6 15, Thomas 4-5 2-2 10, Toliver 2-4 0-0 4, Cloud 0-5 0-0 0, Hawkins 5-7 2-2 13, Latta 1-6 1-3 4, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 21-26 83.
|Dallas
|18
|21
|20
|28—87
|Washington
|21
|28
|17
|17—83
3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-21 (Diggins-Smith 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Plaisance 2-5, Chong 1-2, Davis 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Gray 0-2, Christmas-Kelly 0-3), Washington 4-16 (Hill 2-5, Hawkins 1-1, Latta 1-3, Cloud 0-2, Toliver 0-2, Delle Donne 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Plaisance 8), Washington 30 (Hawkins 7). Assists_Dallas 18 (Diggins-Smith 8), Washington 19 (Cloud, Hill, Delle Donne 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Washington 23. Technicals_Diggins-Smith, Washington defensive three second 3, Washington team 3. A_7,285 (20,356).
