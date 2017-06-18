Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wings-Mystics, Box

Wings-Mystics, Box

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 5:31 pm < a min read
Share
DALLAS (87)

Christmas-Kelly 2-11 5-5 9, Diggins-Smith 5-12 6-6 19, Gray 5-8 2-2 12, Johnson 10-15 5-8 27, Plaisance 4-10 2-2 12, Akhator 0-1 0-0 0, Chong 1-3 2-2 5, Davis 1-4 0-2 2, Thornton 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 28-68 23-29 87.

WASHINGTON (83)

Delle Donne 4-11 6-6 14, Hill 6-14 7-7 21, Ruffin-Pratt 6-11 3-6 15, Thomas 4-5 2-2 10, Toliver 2-4 0-0 4, Cloud 0-5 0-0 0, Hawkins 5-7 2-2 13, Latta 1-6 1-3 4, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 21-26 83.

Dallas 18 21 20 28—87
Washington 21 28 17 17—83

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-21 (Diggins-Smith 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Plaisance 2-5, Chong 1-2, Davis 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Gray 0-2, Christmas-Kelly 0-3), Washington 4-16 (Hill 2-5, Hawkins 1-1, Latta 1-3, Cloud 0-2, Toliver 0-2, Delle Donne 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Plaisance 8), Washington 30 (Hawkins 7). Assists_Dallas 18 (Diggins-Smith 8), Washington 19 (Cloud, Hill, Delle Donne 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Washington 23. Technicals_Diggins-Smith, Washington defensive three second 3, Washington team 3. A_7,285 (20,356).

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wings-Mystics, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.