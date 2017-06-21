Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wizards' G League team…

Wizards’ G League team to play in Washington in 2018-19

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:05 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wizards will have their own team in the developmental NBA G League that will be based in Washington and begin playing in the 2018-19 season.

The Wizards announced the acquisition of the team Wednesday that will play home games at their new 5,000-seat practice facility in Southeast Washington. It’s the 27th team in the newly renamed league sponsored by Gatorade that was previously known as the NBA D League.

Last season the Wizards assigned Danuel House, Sheldon McClellan and Chris McCullough to the developmental league, split over three teams: the Delaware 87ers, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Northern Arizona Suns

The as-yet-named new G League team will be owned and operated by Ted Leonsis’ Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wizards' G League team…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.