World University Games staff touring Adirondacks

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:09 am < a min read
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Lake Placid is vying to host the winter version of the World University Games.

Representatives from the International University Sport Federation are visiting the Adirondack Mountain region this week to tour venues, lodging properties and other facilities in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Wilmington.

The visit is a follow-up to a letter Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall sent in May seeking to have the village be considered as a host candidate for the 2023 winter games.

Lake Placid certainly has the experience to host alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding. It’s hosted two Winter Olympics, in 1932 and 1980.

