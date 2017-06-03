Wright holds down Clemson in 9-4 Vanderbilt win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Top draft prospect Kyle Wright held Clemson to seven hits in seven innings and Vanderbilt took control of the NCAA Tournament’s Clemson Regional with a 9-4 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night.
The Commodores (35-22-1) advanced to Sunday night’s regional final. The Tigers (40-20) face UNC Greensboro in an elimination game Sunday. That winner would have to beat Vanderbilt twice to move to the super regional round.
That could be a tall order with how the Commodores are swinging the bats. They had 16 hits, including eight doubles, giving them 34 hits in the regional. Wright (5-5), considered among the top players available in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft, didn’t need much to lead Vanderbilt.
The right-hander struck out nine. Jeren Kendall had three RBIs and Will Toffey and Jason Delay two each for Vanderbilt.
Charlie Barnes (5-5) took the loss, allowing 13 hits and seven runs.