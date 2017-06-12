Sports Listen

WTA Aegon Open Results

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
Monday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, England
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Mona Barthel (7), Germany, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (8), Japan, 6-1, 6-1.

Julia Boserup, United States, def. Laura Robson, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-4.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Elizaveta Kulichkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Lauren Davis and Alison Riske, United States, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.

The Associated Press

