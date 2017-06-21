Sports Listen

Yankees 8, Angels 4

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:32 pm < a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .276
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Simmons ss 4 2 3 0 0 1 .280
Maldonado c 4 2 3 4 0 1 .267
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
Espinosa 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .176
Young Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .259
Hicks cf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .301
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .331
Holliday 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .275
Carter 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .321
Sanchez dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .293
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .321
Headley 3b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .245
Romine c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .237
Totals 34 8 12 8 5 7
Los Angeles 000 200 002—4 7 0
New York 020 013 20x—8 12 1

E_Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 7. 2B_Simmons (15), Maldonado (10), Holliday (13), Romine (4). HR_Maldonado (6), off Montgomery; Maldonado (7), off Clippard; Gregorius (8), off Nolasco; Holliday (15), off Nolasco. RBIs_Maldonado 4 (21), Hicks (37), Holliday (47), Castro (44), Gregorius 2 (28), Headley (31), Romine 2 (15). SB_Simmons (13). CS_Maldonado (2), Hicks (5). S_Young Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Maybin, Calhoun, Escobar, Maldonado); New York 2 (Gardner, Hicks). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Young Jr., Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Holliday.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron), (Maldonado, Espinosa).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolasco, L, 2-9 5 1-3 7 5 5 5 5 99 5.23
Morin 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 34 7.15
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.78
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 5-4 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 97 3.74
Green, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.31
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.40
Clippard 0 2 2 2 0 0 7 3.77
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.07

Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 2-2, Green 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:14. A_39,911 (49,642).

