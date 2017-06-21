Yankees 8, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Maldonado c
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.267
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Young Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.331
|Holliday 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Carter 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.321
|Sanchez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Headley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.245
|Romine c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|002—4
|7
|0
|New York
|020
|013
|20x—8
|12
|1
E_Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 7. 2B_Simmons (15), Maldonado (10), Holliday (13), Romine (4). HR_Maldonado (6), off Montgomery; Maldonado (7), off Clippard; Gregorius (8), off Nolasco; Holliday (15), off Nolasco. RBIs_Maldonado 4 (21), Hicks (37), Holliday (47), Castro (44), Gregorius 2 (28), Headley (31), Romine 2 (15). SB_Simmons (13). CS_Maldonado (2), Hicks (5). S_Young Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Maybin, Calhoun, Escobar, Maldonado); New York 2 (Gardner, Hicks). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Young Jr., Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Holliday.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron), (Maldonado, Espinosa).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco, L, 2-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|5
|5
|99
|5.23
|Morin
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|34
|7.15
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.78
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 5-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|97
|3.74
|Green, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.31
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.40
|Clippard
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3.77
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Morin 2-2, Green 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:14. A_39,911 (49,642).