Yankees 8, Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .276 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Simmons ss 4 2 3 0 0 1 .280 Maldonado c 4 2 3 4 0 1 .267 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 Espinosa 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .176 Young Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Totals 32 4 7 4 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .259 Hicks cf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .301 Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .331 Holliday 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .275 Carter 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .321 Sanchez dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .293 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .321 Headley 3b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .245 Romine c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .237 Totals 34 8 12 8 5 7

Los Angeles 000 200 002—4 7 0 New York 020 013 20x—8 12 1

E_Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 7. 2B_Simmons (15), Maldonado (10), Holliday (13), Romine (4). HR_Maldonado (6), off Montgomery; Maldonado (7), off Clippard; Gregorius (8), off Nolasco; Holliday (15), off Nolasco. RBIs_Maldonado 4 (21), Hicks (37), Holliday (47), Castro (44), Gregorius 2 (28), Headley (31), Romine 2 (15). SB_Simmons (13). CS_Maldonado (2), Hicks (5). S_Young Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Maybin, Calhoun, Escobar, Maldonado); New York 2 (Gardner, Hicks). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Young Jr., Gardner, Gregorius. GIDP_Holliday.

Advertisement

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron), (Maldonado, Espinosa).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco, L, 2-9 5 1-3 7 5 5 5 5 99 5.23 Morin 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 34 7.15 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.78 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 5-4 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 97 3.74 Green, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.31 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.40 Clippard 0 2 2 2 0 0 7 3.77 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.07

Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 2-2, Green 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:14. A_39,911 (49,642).