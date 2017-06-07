Sports Listen

Yankees 8, Red Sox 0

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Young lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266
a-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Travis 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .471
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Rutledge 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Totals 31 0 5 0 0 5
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .262
1-Refsnyder pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .319
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .321
Holliday dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .317
Torreyes 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .319
Headley 3b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .232
Carter 1b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .202
Totals 36 8 12 8 3 7
Boston 000 000 000—0 5 2
New York 001 400 12x—8 12 0

a-grounded out for Young in the 9th.

1-ran for Gardner in the 8th.

E_Rutledge (4), Marrero (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 7. 2B_Rutledge (2). 3B_Rutledge (1), Castro (1). HR_Gregorius (5), off Porcello; Carter (6), off Porcello. RBIs_Gardner (27), Holliday (38), Sanchez (16), Gregorius (21), Carter 4 (19). SB_Gardner (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Betts, Bradley Jr.); New York 3 (Judge, Holliday 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; New York 5 for 12.

GIDP_Leon, Sanchez.

DP_Boston 1 (Marrero, Rutledge, Travis); New York 1 (Castro, Gregorius, Carter).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 3-8 6 1-3 8 6 5 2 5 103 4.46
Boyer 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 39 3.86
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 7-2 8 5 0 0 0 5 95 3.66
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Boyer 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:42. A_44,380 (49,642).

