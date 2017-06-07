Yankees 8, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Young lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Rutledge 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|1-Refsnyder pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Torreyes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Headley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Carter 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|3
|7
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
|New York
|001
|400
|12x—8
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Young in the 9th.
1-ran for Gardner in the 8th.
E_Rutledge (4), Marrero (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 7. 2B_Rutledge (2). 3B_Rutledge (1), Castro (1). HR_Gregorius (5), off Porcello; Carter (6), off Porcello. RBIs_Gardner (27), Holliday (38), Sanchez (16), Gregorius (21), Carter 4 (19). SB_Gardner (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Betts, Bradley Jr.); New York 3 (Judge, Holliday 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; New York 5 for 12.
GIDP_Leon, Sanchez.
DP_Boston 1 (Marrero, Rutledge, Travis); New York 1 (Castro, Gregorius, Carter).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 3-8
|6
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|5
|103
|4.46
|Boyer
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 7-2
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|3.66
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Boyer 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:42. A_44,380 (49,642).