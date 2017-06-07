Yankees 8, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Young lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 a-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Travis 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .471 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Rutledge 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Totals 31 0 5 0 0 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .262 1-Refsnyder pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .319 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .321 Holliday dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .317 Torreyes 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Gregorius ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .319 Headley 3b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .232 Carter 1b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .202 Totals 36 8 12 8 3 7

Boston 000 000 000—0 5 2 New York 001 400 12x—8 12 0

a-grounded out for Young in the 9th.

1-ran for Gardner in the 8th.

E_Rutledge (4), Marrero (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 7. 2B_Rutledge (2). 3B_Rutledge (1), Castro (1). HR_Gregorius (5), off Porcello; Carter (6), off Porcello. RBIs_Gardner (27), Holliday (38), Sanchez (16), Gregorius (21), Carter 4 (19). SB_Gardner (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Betts, Bradley Jr.); New York 3 (Judge, Holliday 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; New York 5 for 12.

GIDP_Leon, Sanchez.

DP_Boston 1 (Marrero, Rutledge, Travis); New York 1 (Castro, Gregorius, Carter).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 3-8 6 1-3 8 6 5 2 5 103 4.46 Boyer 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 39 3.86 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 7-2 8 5 0 0 0 5 95 3.66 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Boyer 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:42. A_44,380 (49,642).