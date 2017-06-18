Sports Listen

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returns from disabled list

By JANIE McCAULEY June 18, 2017 3:35 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Aroldis Chapman rejoined his New York teammates Sunday ready to pitch again after more than a month on the disabled list, and the struggling Yankees couldn’t wait to have their flame-throwing closer back in the bullpen.

Manager Joe Girardi planned to use Chapman in Sunday’s series finale at Oakland regardless of the situation just to get him back in the major league mix immediately. In fact, Chapman flew cross-country for one game before the club was set to return to the Bronx with a day off Monday ahead of a home series with the Angels.

Chapman had been sidelined since May 13 with inflammation in the rotator cuff of his left pitching shoulder.

While on his rehab assignment, Chapman said it was difficult to see his team lose close games when he could have helped.

He is 1-0 with seven saves in eight chances this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

