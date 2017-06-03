Sports Listen

Yankees hit 4 homers in 8th, Montgomery beats Blue Jays 7-0

By IAN HARRISON June 3, 2017 4:26 pm < a min read
TORONTO (AP) — Brett Gardner, Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius all hit solo home runs in the eighth inning, leading Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Saturday.

The Yankees tied the franchise record with four homers in an inning, with each of the shots coming against reliever Jason Grilli. Gardner led off with a homer and then with two outs, Holliday, Castro and Gregorius connected in succession.

This was the fourth time the Yankees have hit four homers in an inning — they last did it Oct. 1, 2012, against Boston.

All eight of New York’s hits were for extra bases. The Yankees had four doubles, with Castro, Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks hitting them.

Montgomery (3-4) gave up three singles in six innings, striking out five and walking three for his first win since May 6 against the Cubs. The rookie left-hander lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his previous outing, May 29 at Baltimore.

Joe Biagini (1-4) allowed three runs in a career-high seven innings.

