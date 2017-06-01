Sports Listen

Zack Greinke earns 7th win as Arizona beats Miami 3-2

By STEVEN WINE June 1, 2017 10:15 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — Zack Greinke allowed one earned run in seven innings to earn his seventh victory, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to snap the Miami Marlins’ four-game winning streak, beating them 3-2 Thursday night.

Nick Ahmed had three of Arizona’s six hits, including a two-run single in the eighth to put the Diamondbacks ahead. They won for the 13th time in the past 17 games.

Greinke (7-3), who moved into a tie for the NL lead in wins, struck out eight and allowed four hits. He also singled and scored the Diamondbacks’ first run as he improved to 5-0 in nine games against the Marlins.

Archie Bradley struck out Marcell Ozuna with two on to end the eighth. Fernando Rodney, who blew a save in Wednesday’s extra-inning win at Pittsburgh, completed a five-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

