Zeuge out-points Smith to retain WBA super middleweight belt

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 6:59 pm < a min read
WETZLAR, Germany (AP) — Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Paul Smith of England on Saturday.

All three judges awarded it 119-108 in favor of the unbeaten German, who had the better of every round bar one in what was an unspectacular bout.

Zeuge limited his attacks to short but effective bursts and hit back on the counter any time Smith advanced, which was limited.

The seventh round was indicative of the bout as a whole. Smith tried pushing forward but Zeuge stayed elusive and punctured the challenger’s defense with blows that counted.

The eleventh was Smith’s best as he rocked Zeuge with a huge right but it was too little, too late, as Zeuge resumed control, even knocking the challenger to the canvas before the final bell.

Zeuge, trained by former two-time world champion Juergen Braehmer, improved to 21-0-1 (11 KOs), while Smith dropped to 38-7 (22 KOs).

