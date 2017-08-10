Listen Live Sports

10-man Watford stay unbeaten in EPL with Brighton draw

August 26, 2017 1:09 pm
 
WATFORD, England (AP) — Brighton hit the woodwork twice and earned their first English Premier League point after drawing with 10-man Watford 0-0 on Saturday.

Watford remained unbeaten through three rounds, while Brighton has yet to score in the league.

Watford was a man short from the 24th minute, after Miguel Britos was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Anthony Knockaert.

Knockaert hit the left upright before he was jumped on by Britos, who received his third red card in 20 league games.

Just before halftime, Solly March’s cross in from the left was diverted onto the left post by Watford defender Christian Kabasele.

