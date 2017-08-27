100 police killed in Rio, on pace to be worst year in decade

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police on Sunday buried the 100th police officer to be killed in the state of Rio de Janeiro this year.

The grim milestone underscored a surge in violence that has prompted authorities to deploy soldiers across Rio, which hosted the 2016 Summer Games.

About 200 people attended the burial of Sgt. Fabio Cavalcante, 39, who was slain Saturday in Baixada Fluminense, one of Rio’s most violent districts.

The married father of an 8-year-old was off duty when armed men approached and shot him at least 10 times, authorities said.

Rio is by far the most dangerous place for police to work in Brazil. Many more officers are killed here than in much larger states, like Sao Paulo.