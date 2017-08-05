Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

5 Seahawks having procedure done to prepare for season

August 28, 2017 7:32 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After receiving positive feedback from two players who had the procedure in recent weeks, the Seahawks sent five more players to have an orthopedic procedure known as Regenokine done to prepare for the start of the regular season.

Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, guard Luke Joeckel, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and linebacker Michael Wilhoite were all absent from practice Monday and will miss the final week of the preseason while receiving the treatment.

Linebackers K.J. Wright and D.J. Alexander each left to have the procedure done in recent weeks. Their positive response regarding the procedure led to the Seahawks sending the rest of the group for treatment.

“Our guys that have gone through it have really been positive about it, brought back really good reinforcement thoughts,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re just kind of banking on that.”

The treatment removes anti-inflammatory agents from the blood and reinserts them into an injured area to help with pain issues in joints, muscles and more. The original procedure, developed in Germany under the name “Orthokine,” is still illegal in the United States.

Wright and Alexander each addressed knee concerns with the procedure. Joeckel and Bennett are addressing knee issues as well.

Lockett is returning from a broken leg. Wilhoite was dealing with a calf injury and Avril had sports hernia surgery this offseason.

“We’re doing it all to make sure that they’re strong going into the start of the season,” Carroll said.

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

