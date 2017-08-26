Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 26, 2017 1:01 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 55 33 .625
Kansas City 51 39 .567 5
Gary Southshore 51 39 .567 5
Sioux City 40 50 .444 16
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 55 36 .604
Fargo-Moorhead 50 39 .562 4
St. Paul 47 44 .516 8
Sioux Falls 41 49 .456 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 53 37 .589
Cleburne 42 49 .462 11½
Texas 38 52 .422 15
Salina 17 73 .189 36

___

Friday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne 3, Salina 0

Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4

Fargo-Moorhead 11, St. Paul 3

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 2

Texas 6, Wichita 5

Kansas City 8, Gary Southshore 0

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Laredo at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

