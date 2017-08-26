American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|55
|33
|.625
|—
|Kansas City
|51
|39
|.567
|5
|Gary Southshore
|51
|39
|.567
|5
|Sioux City
|40
|50
|.444
|16
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|55
|36
|.604
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|50
|39
|.562
|4
|St. Paul
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|Sioux Falls
|41
|49
|.456
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Cleburne
|42
|49
|.462
|11½
|Texas
|38
|52
|.422
|15
|Salina
|17
|73
|.189
|36
___
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne 3, Salina 0
Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4
Fargo-Moorhead 11, St. Paul 3
Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 2
Texas 6, Wichita 5
Kansas City 8, Gary Southshore 0
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.