American League

August 26, 2017 1:08 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 73 55 .570
New York 68 59 .535
Tampa Bay 64 66 .492 10
Baltimore 63 65 .492 10
Toronto 60 68 .469 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 71 56 .559
Minnesota 66 62 .516
Kansas City 64 63 .504 7
Detroit 55 72 .433 16
Chicago 51 76 .402 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 50 .609
Seattle 66 63 .512 12½
Los Angeles 65 64 .504 13½
Texas 64 64 .500 14
Oakland 56 72 .438 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Colorado 3, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 13, Boston 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Washington 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Toronto 1

Baltimore 16, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Gallardo 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gee 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Farmer 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 6-9) at Cleveland (Clevinger 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at St. Louis (Leake 7-12), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

