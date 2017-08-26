|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|73
|55
|.570
|—
|New York
|68
|59
|.535
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|66
|.492
|10
|Baltimore
|63
|65
|.492
|10
|Toronto
|60
|68
|.469
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|56
|.559
|—
|Minnesota
|66
|62
|.516
|5½
|Kansas City
|64
|63
|.504
|7
|Detroit
|55
|72
|.433
|16
|Chicago
|51
|76
|.402
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|50
|.609
|—
|Seattle
|66
|63
|.512
|12½
|Los Angeles
|65
|64
|.504
|13½
|Texas
|64
|64
|.500
|14
|Oakland
|56
|72
|.438
|22
___
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Colorado 3, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 13, Boston 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Washington 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Toronto 1
Baltimore 16, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle (Gallardo 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gee 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Farmer 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 6-9) at Cleveland (Clevinger 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at St. Louis (Leake 7-12), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4), 9:07 p.m.
Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-7) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.