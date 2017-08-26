Listen Live Sports

American League

August 26, 2017 10:28 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 73 56 .566
New York 69 59 .539
Baltimore 64 65 .496 9
Tampa Bay 64 67 .489 10
Toronto 61 68 .473 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 56 .563
Minnesota 66 63 .512
Kansas City 64 64 .500 8
Detroit 56 72 .438 16
Chicago 51 77 .398 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 50 .609
Seattle 66 64 .508 13
Los Angeles 65 64 .504 13½
Texas 64 65 .496 14½
Oakland 57 72 .442 21½

Friday’s Games

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Toronto 1

Baltimore 16, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 10, Minnesota 9

Baltimore 7, Boston 0

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 7-10) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

