|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|New York
|69
|59
|.539
|3½
|Baltimore
|64
|65
|.496
|9
|Tampa Bay
|64
|67
|.489
|10
|Toronto
|61
|68
|.473
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|56
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|66
|63
|.512
|6½
|Kansas City
|64
|64
|.500
|8
|Detroit
|56
|72
|.438
|16
|Chicago
|51
|77
|.398
|21
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|50
|.609
|—
|Seattle
|66
|64
|.508
|13
|Los Angeles
|65
|64
|.504
|13½
|Texas
|64
|65
|.496
|14½
|Oakland
|57
|72
|.442
|21½
___
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Toronto 1
Baltimore 16, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 10, Minnesota 9
Baltimore 7, Boston 0
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 7-10) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.