Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 28, 2017 4:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 73 57 .562
New York 70 59 .543
Baltimore 65 65 .500 8
Tampa Bay 65 67 .492 9
Toronto 61 69 .469 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 56 .566
Minnesota 67 63 .515
Kansas City 64 65 .496 9
Detroit 56 73 .434 17
Chicago 52 77 .403 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 79 51 .608
Seattle 66 65 .504 13½
Los Angeles 66 65 .504 13½
Texas 64 66 .492 15
Oakland 58 72 .446 21

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 10, Minnesota 9

Baltimore 7, Boston 0

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 2, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 13-4) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pruitt 6-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-9), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-11) at Colorado (Senzatela 10-4), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Koehler 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.