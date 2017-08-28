|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|73
|57
|.562
|—
|New York
|70
|59
|.543
|2½
|Baltimore
|65
|65
|.500
|8
|Tampa Bay
|65
|67
|.492
|9
|Toronto
|61
|69
|.469
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|6½
|Kansas City
|64
|65
|.496
|9
|Detroit
|56
|73
|.434
|17
|Chicago
|52
|77
|.403
|21
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|51
|.608
|—
|Seattle
|66
|65
|.504
|13½
|Los Angeles
|66
|65
|.504
|13½
|Texas
|64
|66
|.492
|15
|Oakland
|58
|72
|.446
|21
N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 10, Minnesota 9
Baltimore 7, Boston 0
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 2, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Cleveland (Kluber 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 13-4) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pruitt 6-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-11) at Colorado (Senzatela 10-4), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Koehler 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.