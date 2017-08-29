Listen Live Sports

American League

August 29, 2017 4:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 74 57 .565
New York 70 60 .538
Baltimore 66 65 .504 8
Tampa Bay 66 67 .496 9
Toronto 61 70 .466 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 74 56 .569
Minnesota 67 63 .515 7
Kansas City 64 66 .492 10
Detroit 57 73 .438 17
Chicago 52 77 .403 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 79 51 .608
Los Angeles 67 65 .508 13
Seattle 66 66 .500 14
Texas 64 66 .492 15
Oakland 58 73 .443 21½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 2, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 0

Detroit 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-15) at Toronto (Happ 6-10), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 7-9) at Houston (Keuchel 11-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 7-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 10:07 p.m.

