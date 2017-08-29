|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|74
|57
|.565
|—
|New York
|70
|60
|.538
|3½
|Baltimore
|66
|65
|.504
|8
|Tampa Bay
|66
|67
|.496
|9
|Toronto
|61
|70
|.466
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|56
|.569
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|7
|Kansas City
|64
|66
|.492
|10
|Detroit
|57
|73
|.438
|17
|Chicago
|52
|77
|.403
|21½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|51
|.608
|—
|Los Angeles
|67
|65
|.508
|13
|Seattle
|66
|66
|.500
|14
|Texas
|64
|66
|.492
|15
|Oakland
|58
|73
|.443
|21½
___
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 2, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 0
Detroit 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 8-15) at Toronto (Happ 6-10), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 7-9) at Houston (Keuchel 11-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 7-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 10:07 p.m.