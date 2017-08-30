|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|75
|57
|.568
|—
|New York
|70
|60
|.538
|4
|Baltimore
|67
|65
|.508
|8
|Tampa Bay
|66
|68
|.493
|10
|Toronto
|61
|71
|.462
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|56
|.569
|—
|Minnesota
|68
|63
|.519
|6½
|Kansas City
|65
|66
|.496
|9½
|Detroit
|57
|74
|.435
|17½
|Chicago
|52
|78
|.400
|22
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|52
|.603
|—
|Los Angeles
|68
|65
|.511
|12
|Seattle
|66
|67
|.496
|14
|Texas
|65
|66
|.496
|14
|Oakland
|58
|74
|.439
|21½
___
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 0
Detroit 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 4, Seattle 0
Boston 3, Toronto 0
Texas 12, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 2
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Porcello 8-15) at Toronto (Happ 6-10), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 7-9) vs Houston (Keuchel 11-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 7-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.