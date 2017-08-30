Listen Live Sports

American League

August 30, 2017 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 76 57 .571
New York 70 62 .530
Baltimore 68 65 .511 8
Tampa Bay 67 68 .496 10
Toronto 61 72 .459 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 56 .576
Minnesota 68 63 .519
Kansas City 65 67 .492 11
Detroit 58 74 .439 18
Chicago 52 78 .400 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 79 53 .598
Los Angeles 68 65 .511 11½
Texas 66 66 .500 13
Seattle 66 68 .493 14
Oakland 58 74 .439 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 4, Seattle 0

Boston 3, Toronto 0

Texas 12, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8, Seattle 7

Detroit 6, Colorado 2

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Texas 8, Houston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

