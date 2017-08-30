|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|76
|57
|.571
|—
|New York
|70
|62
|.530
|5½
|Baltimore
|68
|65
|.511
|8
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|.496
|10
|Toronto
|61
|72
|.459
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|56
|.576
|—
|Minnesota
|68
|63
|.519
|7½
|Kansas City
|65
|67
|.492
|11
|Detroit
|58
|74
|.439
|18
|Chicago
|52
|78
|.400
|23
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|53
|.598
|—
|Los Angeles
|68
|65
|.511
|11½
|Texas
|66
|66
|.500
|13
|Seattle
|66
|68
|.493
|14
|Oakland
|58
|74
|.439
|21
___
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 4, Seattle 0
Boston 3, Toronto 0
Texas 12, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
Baltimore 8, Seattle 7
Detroit 6, Colorado 2
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Texas 8, Houston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.