Angels 10, Athletics 8

|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Powell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Revere lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Vlbuena 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Pnnngtn ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|Oakland
|000
|800
|000—
|8
|Los Angeles
|102
|020
|50x—10
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Joyce (27), Maxwell (9), Cron (11). 3B_Trout (3). HR_M.Olson (11), Maxwell (2), Trout (27), Pujols 2 (21), Pennington (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Graveman
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Dull H,14
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hatcher L,0-2 BS,2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Treinen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Bridwell
|3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Wood
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian W,4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez H,12
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Parker S,4-6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bridwell pitched to 7 batters in the 4th
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Bridwell (Davis), by Graveman (Calhoun), by Dull (Pujols). WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:34. A_36,022 (43,250).