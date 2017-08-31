Listen Live Sports

Angels 10, Athletics 8

August 31, 2017 1:52 am
 
< a min read
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Powell cf 4 0 0 0 Revere lf 5 0 1 0
Pinder ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 4 4 1
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 Pujols dh 4 3 2 4
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1
K.Davis lf 3 1 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0
Joyce rf 5 1 1 1 Vlbuena 3b 1 1 0 0
Healy dh 4 1 3 1 Pnnngtn ss 4 1 2 4
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0 Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0
Maxwell c 3 1 2 2
Canha ph 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 10 11 10
Oakland 000 800 000— 8
Los Angeles 102 020 50x—10

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Joyce (27), Maxwell (9), Cron (11). 3B_Trout (3). HR_M.Olson (11), Maxwell (2), Trout (27), Pujols 2 (21), Pennington (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Graveman 5 6 5 5 3 5
Dull H,14 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1
Coulombe 0 1 1 1 0 0
Hatcher L,0-2 BS,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Bridwell 3 6 7 7 3 2
Wood 2 2 1 1 0 3
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian W,4-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarez H,12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Parker S,4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Bridwell pitched to 7 batters in the 4th

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Bridwell (Davis), by Graveman (Calhoun), by Dull (Pujols). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:34. A_36,022 (43,250).

