Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 10, Athletics 8

August 31, 2017 1:52 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Powell cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
b-Pinder ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .258
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .269
Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Joyce rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Healy dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .266
Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .255
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .236
Maxwell c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .241
a-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Revere lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Trout cf 4 4 4 1 1 0 .327
Pujols dh 4 3 2 4 0 0 .232
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Valbuena 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .202
Pennington ss 4 1 2 4 0 0 .267
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Totals 34 10 11 10 4 7
Oakland 000 800 000— 8 11 0
Los Angeles 102 020 50x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Maxwell in the 8th. b-singled for Powell in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Joyce (27), Maxwell (9), Cron (11). 3B_Trout (3). HR_Olson (11), off Bridwell; Maxwell (2), off Bridwell; Trout (27), off Graveman; Pujols (20), off Graveman; Pujols (21), off Graveman; Pennington (3), off Hatcher. RBIs_Lowrie (49), Joyce (57), Healy (71), Olson 3 (23), Maxwell 2 (17), Trout (61), Pujols 4 (83), Calhoun (59), Pennington 4 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Joyce); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Valbuena, Cowart). RISP_Oakland 4 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Olson, Maldonado.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Pennington, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman 5 6 5 5 3 5 86 4.54
Dull, H, 14 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 33 5.52
Coulombe 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 3.77
Hatcher, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 4.74
Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.23
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell 3 6 7 7 3 2 72 3.52
Wood 2 2 1 1 0 3 31 5.43
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.37
Bedrosian, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.67
Alvarez, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.89
Parker, S, 4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.14

Bridwell pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-1, Hatcher 2-2, Parker 1-0. HBP_Bridwell (Davis), Graveman (Calhoun), Dull (Pujols). WP_Wood. PB_Maldonado (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:34. A_36,022 (43,250).

        Navigating state taxes in retirement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.