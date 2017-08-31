Angels 10, Athletics 8

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Powell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|b-Pinder ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Maxwell c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Revere lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Trout cf
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.327
|Pujols dh
|4
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.232
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Valbuena 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.202
|Pennington ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|4
|7
|Oakland
|000
|800
|000—
|8
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|102
|020
|50x—10
|11
|0
a-struck out for Maxwell in the 8th. b-singled for Powell in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Joyce (27), Maxwell (9), Cron (11). 3B_Trout (3). HR_Olson (11), off Bridwell; Maxwell (2), off Bridwell; Trout (27), off Graveman; Pujols (20), off Graveman; Pujols (21), off Graveman; Pennington (3), off Hatcher. RBIs_Lowrie (49), Joyce (57), Healy (71), Olson 3 (23), Maxwell 2 (17), Trout (61), Pujols 4 (83), Calhoun (59), Pennington 4 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Joyce); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Valbuena, Cowart). RISP_Oakland 4 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Olson, Maldonado.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Pennington, Cron).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|86
|4.54
|Dull, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|5.52
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.77
|Hatcher, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|4.74
|Treinen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bridwell
|3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|72
|3.52
|Wood
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|5.43
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.37
|Bedrosian, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.67
|Alvarez, H, 12
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.89
|Parker, S, 4-6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.14
Bridwell pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-1, Hatcher 2-2, Parker 1-0. HBP_Bridwell (Davis), Graveman (Calhoun), Dull (Pujols). WP_Wood. PB_Maldonado (6).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:34. A_36,022 (43,250).