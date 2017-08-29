Listen Live Sports

...

Angels 3, Athletics 1

August 29, 2017 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .268
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Canha cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205
a-Powell ph-cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Garneau c 1 1 1 1 1 0 .191
b-Maxwell ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 14
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Revere lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Valbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Maldonado c 3 2 3 0 0 0 .231
Cowart 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Totals 31 3 9 2 1 8
Oakland 001 000 000—1 4 1
Los Angeles 100 100 10x—3 9 0

a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Joyce (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Semien (12), Maybin (18), Revere (13), Cowart (5). HR_Garneau (2), off Heaney. RBIs_Garneau (9), Calhoun (58), Cowart (10). CS_Revere (6). S_Cowart.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Joyce 2, Maxwell); Los Angeles 5 (Maybin, Revere, Pujols, Valbuena 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Joyce. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett, L, 3-7 6 2-3 9 3 2 1 6 103 5.21
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.14
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.28
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 3 10 94 5.62
Middleton, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.94
Petit, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.40
Parker, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0. WP_Gossett, Heaney 2. PB_Garneau (8).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.

T_2:53. A_33,719 (43,250).

