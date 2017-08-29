Angels 3, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|a-Powell ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Garneau c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.191
|b-Maxwell ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Revere lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Valbuena 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Cowart 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|10x—3
|9
|0
a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.
E_Joyce (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Semien (12), Maybin (18), Revere (13), Cowart (5). HR_Garneau (2), off Heaney. RBIs_Garneau (9), Calhoun (58), Cowart (10). CS_Revere (6). S_Cowart.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Joyce 2, Maxwell); Los Angeles 5 (Maybin, Revere, Pujols, Valbuena 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Joyce. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Cron).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett, L, 3-7
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|2
|1
|6
|103
|5.21
|Dull
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.14
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.28
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10
|94
|5.62
|Middleton, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.94
|Petit, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.40
|Parker, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0. WP_Gossett, Heaney 2. PB_Garneau (8).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.
T_2:53. A_33,719 (43,250).