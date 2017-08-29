Angels 3, Athletics 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .268 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205 a-Powell ph-cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Garneau c 1 1 1 1 1 0 .191 b-Maxwell ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Totals 30 1 4 1 5 14

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Revere lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Valbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Maldonado c 3 2 3 0 0 0 .231 Cowart 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Totals 31 3 9 2 1 8

Oakland 001 000 000—1 4 1 Los Angeles 100 100 10x—3 9 0

a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Joyce (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Semien (12), Maybin (18), Revere (13), Cowart (5). HR_Garneau (2), off Heaney. RBIs_Garneau (9), Calhoun (58), Cowart (10). CS_Revere (6). S_Cowart.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Joyce 2, Maxwell); Los Angeles 5 (Maybin, Revere, Pujols, Valbuena 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Joyce. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett, L, 3-7 6 2-3 9 3 2 1 6 103 5.21 Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.14 Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.28 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 3 10 94 5.62 Middleton, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.94 Petit, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.40 Parker, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0. WP_Gossett, Heaney 2. PB_Garneau (8).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.

T_2:53. A_33,719 (43,250).