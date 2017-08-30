Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Cavs complete trade with Celtics, get extra pick

August 30, 2017 10:51 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.

The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2020 to complete the package, said the person who spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has to sign off on the agreement.

The Cavs had balked at pushing the trade through last week after Thomas underwent a physical. He tore a labrum last season in the playoffs. Cleveland wanted Boston to sweeten the deal.

Irving demanded a trade in July and the Cavs pulled off the swap by sending their second-best player to the Celtics for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unconditional first-round pick next year.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

