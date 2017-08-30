Listen Live Sports

AP source: Packers reach agreement to sign LB Ahmad Brooks

August 30, 2017 8:08 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says that the Green Bay Packers and free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks have agreed to a one-year deal.

Brooks was in Green Bay on Tuesday to visit the Packers, who need to add depth at outside linebacker behind starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

NFL.com first reported the agreement.

The 33-year-old Brooks was released by the San Francisco 49ers last week. He is a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Matthews and Perry are nursing minor injuries, and coach Mike McCarthy has said he had no long-term concern about his starters.

But one backup, Kyler Fackrell, hasn’t been productive in three preseason games, and Jayrone Elliott suffered a minor back injury last week against Denver.

